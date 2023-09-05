The Afterparty season 3: Is it renewed, canceled on Apple TV+?

Following the season 2 finale on Apple TV+ today, is The Afterparty season 3 going to happen? Or, should you expect that we are at the end of the road for the series?

Just like you would probably in this current TV era, there are absolutely a lot of different things that are uncertain right now about the future. It is absolutely true that we would love to see Aniq, Danner, and Zoe back to tackle another case. Is it a guarantee? Hardly.

The first thing to note here is that we are still right smack in the middle of only of the lengthiest writers’ strikes in decades. That’s without even mentioning what is going on with the actors. Until the streaming services and studios decide to get together and actually pay some of these people what they deserve, we could continue to be in this holding pattern. While it is technically true that Apple TV+ could order a season 3 whenever they want, we’d be surprised if they did so before at least the WGA strike is over. We’ve heard some people involved in The Afterparty say that they have at least thought about another season, so this does not necessarily have to be the final one.

Now, is the viewership good enough to justify another kick at the can? That’s where things get a little more unclear. Despite being thoroughly entertaining, we’d classify seasons 1 and 2 as mid-tier hits as opposed to runaway smashes. In terms of the streamer’s own top ten chart, it has been routinely included but not at the same level as a Ted Lasso, Hijack, or Silo — some of the most-popular shows that they have.

If we do get a season 3, our advice is to be patient; after all, it may not happen until we get around to 2025. Even once the strikes are over, the schedules have to align!

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

