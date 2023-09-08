Virgin River season 5 episode 11: Will Mel find her father?

As we prepare ourselves now for Virgin River season 5 episode 11 over at Netflix, we know now what the story will be!

After all, just think for a moment about what we saw at the end of episode 10. As it turns out, Mel’s mother may have had a secret affair with someone in the town! That means that her father may be closer than she once thought!

We recognize that episodes 11 and 12 (both set around the holidays) are not going to be on the air for a couple of months. Yet, we know already what to look forward to here! We have a hard time thinking that Alexandra Breckenridge’s character is going to be someone who has to complete this search alone, as she will almost certainly have some help. With that being said, the question now becomes whether or not we’re going to see her actually find what it is that she is looking for here. There are no guarantees when it comes to this sort of story!

Also, there is another question, as well: Will this story be tied up over the final two episodes, or is this something that will continue over the course of the already-renewed season 6? This is one of those things that you can wonder across all fronts, mostly due to the way in which this show tends to move slowly when it comes to some of its key storylines. (Heck, remember that Charmaine is still pregnant!) There has always been an element of unpredictability here, and we also tend to think that will be here within these final episodes, as well.

Of course, given that these stories are airing during the holiday season, let’s cross our fingers and hope for a pleasant outcome. Otherwise, isn’t it a depressing way to leave things off for the year?

