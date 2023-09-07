Suits season 10: Do chances grow after another streaming record?

Who would have ever thought that one of the feel-good stories of the summer would be the massive performance of Suits over on Netflix? The USA series had been streaming on Peacock for some time and yet, the arrival of the first eight seasons on the other streaming service has completely changed the game. Not only that, but it has led to some records being broken that we would have never been able to predict in a million years.

Over the past few weeks, we have written about some of them already and now, it’s a chance to add a few more to the mix. According to a report coming in from Deadline, the legal drama has now managed seven consecutive weeks of having more than 3 billion minutes streamed across Netflix and Peacock. (This is, in particular, for the week of August 7.) This means that it is the only show to ever deliver such a feat, and it is another major feather in the cap of the producers, cast, and writers. Because there are so many seasons of it, the amount of content helps it to reach such a milestone — the minutes viewed also signifies that people aren’t quitting their binge midway through.

As for what this means for the future of the series as a whole, we just consider it another reminder of what we’ve said in the past — whenever the WGA strike is over and writers get a fair deal, we have to imagine that someone is going to call up creator Aaron Korsh about either a revival or a spin-off. He’s said in past interviews that bringing back the show isn’t his immediate priority, but of course he would listen to phone calls. He has expressed more interest in a prequel revolving around Robert Zane, who was played by Wendell Pierce in the original show.

What the success of Suits serves as a good reminder of is that viewers do still want shows that are a little lighter in tone than the standard bleak drama, and that the multi-season format still has a lot of appeal. Still, it is hard to replicate the success of a show that not only took off on TikTok, but also featured a future member of the Royal Family in Meghan Markle.

