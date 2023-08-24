Suits season 10: Creator talks further on possible prequel, spin-off

As Suits continues to dominate streaming charts and set records, the desire for a season 10 or a spin-off is still out there. We know that creator Aaron Korsh said recently on Twitter that this is not a priority for him, though we do still think there could be inquiries once the WGA strike is over.

Does Korsh even have an idea for what a season 10 could look like? Well, he was asked that during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which he explained that there was no precise idea for another chapter, whether it be at Netflix (where the show has really taken off) or somewhere else:

First of all, it’s really hard work to come up with plots for a show that you love and care about and want to be great, so I’d never put a second of thought into it without someone saying, “We want to do this,” because it’s just torture to me. (Laughs.) When fans ask me, like, “What do you think Harvey and Mike are up to in Seattle?” I’m like, “I don’t know!” It’s really hard to come up with this stuff, that’s why you have a writers room — like, that’s why we’re on strike, so I don’t have to by myself!

We don’t tend to think that Korsh is chomping at the bit to return to a story that had closure after nine seasons, but in the interview he reiterated further that he is interested still in a prequel all about Robert Zane, Rachel’s father in the pilot and someone played by Wendell Pierce for so many years. We would be excited about the idea but honestly, we’d be excited about any idea that is set within this world.

Of course, what we’re equally curious about, if a sequel or off-shoot happens, is where it would land. Its former network USA has moved away from scripted programming. Are we going to see the series at Peacock, the only place all nine seasons are streaming? Or, is Netflix the better option?

Related – See more of what Korsh had to say about the future of Suits

Do you still want to see a Suits season 10, or at least a prequel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







