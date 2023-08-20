Suits season 10: Show creator on odds of reboot, revival

As so many of you out there more than likely know at this point, we are currently in the midst of a Suits renaissance at the moment. Because of the series recently coming to Netflix, it has found a second life and shattered records for an acquired series. All of this certainly opens the door for someone wanting more of the project — but is that actually going to happen?

Well, let’s just start off by saying what creator Aaron Korsh had to say about it. In the midst of a Q&A today on Twitter, he indicated where things currently stand, and also what it would take to even get such an idea off the ground:

Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works. Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…

He later mentioned that while he would “consider” a comeback for the show, it is not his current priority creatively.

Will there be talks?

Well, let’s just put it this way: Netflix, Peacock (which is the only streaming service to have the ninth and final season), or even the show’s original home USA would be insane to not consider a revival here. Think about the interest it could immediately have! It doesn’t mean that a season 10 would be greenlit, but we’re sure post-strike it would be discussed.

Now, of course, it’s hard to tell if the cast would want to come back, as their SAG-AFTRA strike rules have made it hard to discuss the series at length over the past month. Meghan Markle is almost a for-sure no-go, and given that Patrick J. Adams also left the series early, we wonder about his future, as well. Still, we do wonder about other performers’ interest who were there from the beginning.

Related – Get more news about the latest Suits ratings records

Do you want to see a Suits season 10 revival happen at some point down the road?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







