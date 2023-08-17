Suits season 10 aspirations (somehow) ascend thanks to ratings

We have wondered over the past few weeks whether or not we’d start to see the popularity of Suits on Netflix start to slow down — yet, it hasn’t at all. This is at least courtesy of the latest Nielsen streaming data (per Deadline), which is for the week of July 17.

Here’s how crazy some of this is. Across Netflix and Peacock (which is the only service to have the ninth and final season), the legal drama generated a whopping 3.9 billion minutes watched. This, once again, sets the record for the most streaming minutes by an acquired series ever. The rise in popularity for the show began with its arrival on Netflix, as it has been on Peacock for some time. While we think a smaller summer TV schedule and the presence of Meghan Markle were early factors in getting people on board, viewers have stayed for the smart writing (credit to Aaron Korsh and his team) and memorable characters like Mike, Jessica, Harvey, Donna, and of course Louis Litt.

Of course, this is where we do sweep in and remind everyone that none of this automatically guarantees that a Suits season 10 or a spin-off is going to happen. However, we have to imagine that the studio is looking back at this and realizing just how much more money there could be in bringing the show back down the road. It really will come down to whether or not the cast and creatives want to do something more, and the timing for this will obviously be tied to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes ending. We gotta think that there will at least be talks, right?

(While we are here, let’s just go ahead and issue another reminder that all TV writers and actors deserve every single thing that they are asking for. There is no reason to think anything otherwise.)

We’ll most likely revisit a possible spin-off down the line; for now, let’s just keep marveling at the performance, shall we?

Are you still hoping that we are going to see a Suits season 10 on Netflix, Peacock, or somewhere else?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more news.

(Photo: Netflix.)

