Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Eviction, HoH expectations

We are just a matter of hours away from the Big Brother 25 eviction show arriving on CBS — so what can you expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, we should really note that there has been a little bit of change over the course of the day, as originally, it felt as though the plan was for Red to be evicted in an 8-2 vote, with Cameron and Bowie Jane on the outside. However, since that time Felicia and Mecole started to pivot back towards keeping Red and evicting Jag and with that, we could be set up for a 6-4 vote, with Cirie and Izzy planning to take credit for those votes in the event that Cameron or Bowie win the next HoH.

So is that still the plan? As of this afternoon yes, but Felicia kinda spoiled it be suggesting to Red that he could “take a cupcake home.” The comedy here is so funny.

As for whether or not Cirie is going to be putting herself in a strange spot after this vote, it is easy to say so. Her own alliance may be split up if Felicia and Mecole do vote in an opposite direction, especially if she lies about the totals later. Is all of this just to protect Jared? It was clear that early on, having him in the game was an advantage. At this point, we’re not so sure.

As for the next Head of Household…

There has not been any indication as of yet that we are going to be seeing a live endurance competition, so we tend to think that we will either see some of it on the show tonight or Sunday. Who could win? We know that America really wants to get it knowing that she is somewhat on the outside of the game.

What do you most want to see moving into Big Brother 25 tonight?

