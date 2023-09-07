Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Mecole, Felicia’s last-minute plan

Right when you thought that things weren’t going to get super-messy this week within the Big Brother 25 house, Mecole and Felicia want to make a big move.

This is one of the first times all season we’ve really discussed Meme as a top story within one of our updates, and there’s a reason for that — she has been one of the better players. She’s had a great understanding of the fact that this is a marathon rather than a sprint and very few people have discussed openly targeting her. It’s a great place to be! However, she may be starting to wander into a less-than-perfect situation now.

Why? Well, she and Felicia decided this morning to try to flip the vote back last-minute to keep Red and evict Jag. The problem is that they don’t have the votes and even if they’re told that they do, it doesn’t matter.

Here is what looks to be going down today now — there could be a 6-4 vote to evict Red with Cameron, Mecole, Felicia, and Bowie Jane in the minority. Yet, Cirie and Izzy are actually telling Red today that Felicia and Mecole may be trying to flip the vote against him. Meanwhile, in the event that Bowie or Cameron win Head of Household, Cirie and Izzy are going to claim that they were on their side and that Felicia and Meme were the people who flipped and got Red out. Because of all the distrust that they’ve put on Felicia as of late, this plan could really work.

Hot take time

If Izzy wasn’t so devoted to Cirie, would she actually be considered a top-tier player this season? She’s actually shown herself, despite all of the chaos she causes, to be really good at exchanging info and working with a variety of people. Remember that Cory is really close to her even in a way he isn’t to Cirie!

