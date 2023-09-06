Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Future targets! (day 36)

We’re not going to sit here and pretend that day 36 in Big Brother 25 has been anything other than mighty strange so far.

After all, consider this — we have spent so much time as of late seeing people go 1000 miles an hour gameplay-wise that it’s weird when everything is a little bit more quiet. We’ve seen Jag campaign a little bit to Mecole, but the general consensus remains that he’s good — the vote flip remains good, and Red looks to be evicted tomorrow night. Given that he’s hardly campaigning, he is not doing much to really help his case.

We have seen Cirie and Izzy question today if Jag is too well-connected, but there hasn’t been any serious discussing about flipping the vote. Clearly, Cirie seems to be comfortable enough with the Seven Deadly Sins that she doesn’t have to concern himself too much with Jag for now. She and Izzy also indicated that the next target is 100% Cameron and if they can’t hit at him, then they will contemplate if now is the time to after Felicia, who they have become more suspicious of over time.

Will they really do this? That’s not something we’re all that sure of at the moment, largely due to the fact that America and Cory are still there — tensions are just higher about Felicia because a lot of people are frustrated at the moment. The good news for Jag, at least for now, is that as long as Cameron doesn’t win, he may be good — and even if Cameron does win, he may opt to go for a bigger strike at this point.

For those wondering, Jag told Mecole that he would consider nominating Bowie Jane and America with Cameron as a backdoor target — we’re mostly just curious if he’s just saying this to survive at this point, given that he knows already that he cannot fully trust Cirie in this game.

