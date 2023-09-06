Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Does Jag know the plan?

Welcome to day 36 within the Big Brother 25 house and really, there is one question that stands out above all others. Are we actually going to see a plan stay consistent here from one day to the next? We know that it’s a crazy thing to think about given the topsy-turvy nature of this season.

Here’s a quick refresher for yesterday, just in case anyone missed it: Even though Jag was the initial target for the week, Red’s overtures yesterday started to suggest that he may be interested in reconciling with Cameron. That, plus Jared’s fears that some of his gameplay slippage with Red and Cameron could get found out, led to Red becoming the target. Most everyone got on board with the idea, and after some debating over the numbers last night, it’s been decided now that it is an 8-2 vote with Red leaving. (Nobody is supposedly going to tell Cameron or Bowie Jane, but we shall see on that.)

So far today, things have actually been remarkably quiet. Jag was already under the assumption he was staying thanks to the Seven Deadly Sins, but last night America told him that he was fine, but also told him to keep it quiet. (If we were him, that would make us wonder if that was always the plan…) Meanwhile, today Felicia (who has been in her own hot water thanks to spreading information around) also told Jag that he will be okay and explained the 8-2 vote to him. He doesn’t seem to be that confirmed. Meanwhile, Red is barely campaigning and despite a great birthday yesterday, we do wonder still how committed he is to the long-term game. Remember that this past weekend, he did seem like he was distracted by his life outside the game.

In other news…

Izzy had a talk to herself this morning about whether she is just playing Cirie and Jared’s game rather than her own; she conceded that she “needs” them, but the fact that she’s even thinking about this makes us wonder if she will assess again closer to the end. It’s at least something to watch.

