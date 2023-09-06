Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Silly vote counting (day 35)

Today, Big Brother 25 lived up to its reputation of being chaotic — even if the vote flips don’t always happen, the threats of them are still entertaining!

For a good chunk of today — and Red’s birthday, mind you — there has been conversation aplenty as to whether or not he should be evicted later this week. A lot of it stems from new-found fears that he and Cameron could work out their issues and be friends again. Also, Jag hasn’t done as terrible a job campaigning as he did last week. (He was pretty bad strategically over the weekend, though.)

So where do things stand tonight? Well, let’s just reiterate that for some reason, nobody this season can ever keep things as simple as they should be. This is why we are left in this super-strange spot where more than likely, we are now going to see Red go in an 8-2 vote. Or, at one point tonight, it was going to be 6-4, with the idea being to blame the flip on Cory and America, which may not work.

The issue that many people, including Cirie and Matt, were wrestling with tonight is the idea that they end up making Cameron mad about the vote — and that’s provided that he would be super-man given all of his issues with Matt as of late. Yet, he already knows that he’s likely on the outs because he was just put on the block. For some reason, Cirie has decided at times to play this game on hard mode just because she’s bored and needs the challenge.

Hilarious, she has said tonight that she doesn’t see the plan changing … but we will see how long that lasts.

What do you think is going to happen tomorrow on Big Brother 25?

