Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Current state of the flip (day 35)

So is there really going to be a flip when it comes to the vote this week on Big Brother 25? We’ve been threatened with the opportunity for good drama so many times this season and yet, things always come back to the original plan.

Yet, this time around there is a small reason why things may be different — but we still have to wait and see what happens in the next 48 hours. We’ve seen already how, especially this season, that is a really long span of times where things can happen.

For now, it does still seem as though Red will be evicted over Jag, as even Cirie is on board with the idea for now (and she has been more of Red’s champion as of late). Red shot himself in the foot earlier today by suggesting to Jared that he could help mediate something between him and Cameron, which raised paranoia that the two Southern bros could become friends again. Also, if Jared had to be in a position it would presumably expose how he tried to turn the two against each other and he doesn’t want that. Given that Matt and Blue never wanted Jag to go anyway, it’s easy for them to be on board. We also know that America wanted him to stay.

If Jag does stay, he could be convinced that the Seven Deadly Sins had his back … at least to some extent. What we are most curious about for him is if he’s going to realize at some point soon who the real threats are to win. Cameron could be his target soon, but is everyone going to leave Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia sitting there? At least if nothing else, America and Cory are doing a good job of sitting back and letting other people like Cameron and Felicia take more heat. Felicia may be a target now even faster than America, just because of her spreading information around and being more of a present-day thorn in Cirie’s side.

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to the Big Brother 25 vote this week?

