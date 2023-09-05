Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is the vote flipping already?

Stop us when this sounds familiar: There may be a vote flip this week in Big Brother 25. Is that actually going to happen? Well, that remains to be seen.

For the time being, though, let’s just start off by noting a little bit of where things stand. Early this morning (otherwise known as Red’s birthday), it felt like a done-deal that we were going to see Jag leaving the game. However, as time has gone on here Izzy and Jared have started to have a lot of doubts about this, and we think it has to do with how little benefit that Red staying brings to their game.

Think about it like this: Jared probably thinks that Red is never going to trust him, and he’s obviously far more loyal to Cirie than he is her. Meanwhile, there is also that risk that Cameron and Red do find their way back to each other. Meanwhile, Matt and Blue would also be opposed to losing Jag, and would anyone be that upset if Red leaves?

Well, here’s why we don’t fully buy into the idea that this flip is going to happen: It’s only Tuesday. Also, Cirie is very anti-keeping Jag in the house. She has deferred to Jared here and there on Hisam and Reilly in the end, but she is still the main strategic player in the game and in the end, she does have some people she could leverage over her son if need be.

If nothing else, we do think that we’re going to be in for a much more eventful week in the game than we thought about previously. We’re all for that; if nothing else, the idea of people plotting against Red in the midst of his birthday is pretty hilarious.

What do you think we are going to see within the Big Brother 25 house today?

