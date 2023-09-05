Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Felicia in big trouble? (day 35)

Welcome to day 35 in the Big Brother 25 house! We are just a couple of days away from what feels like an obvious eviction — but is it really all that it appears?

Well, let’s just start off here with a reminder that we do have Jag versus Red on the block, and as far as we can tell, it is Jag who will find himself evicted for the second straight week. The difference this time is that he will actually be forced out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

What is rather interesting about where things do stand today is the rather simple notion that Felicia may be set up more and more as a target for some other people moving forward, largely because of her spreading info around and not being in lockstep with Cirie anymore. She’s probably gotten a little too comfortable about her current spot in the game, and it could bite her sooner rather than later. Cirie and Izzy both have already suggested her as possible nominations in some specific scenarios.

Why would Cirie be trying to get out someone she is close with? We still don’t think she necessarily wants her out immediately, but are there conversations between her and America as future targets? Sure. Cirie just wants to make sure there are constantly a few people lined up as players to go after before her. She still most likely has Cirie, Jared (of course), and Matt as her core.

With that being said…

Bowie Jane told Matt today that the plan is to take Jag out this week. Is that going to be something that he’s okay with? At a certain point, is he going to be aware that he is on the outside looking in?

Related – Be sure to get some other Big Brother 25 highlights from last night

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother 25 moving forward over the course of day 35?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







