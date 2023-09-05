Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Distrust around Felicia? (day 34)

Tonight on the Big Brother 25 live feeds, we saw something that was actually a little bit of a rarity in the game so far: A moment where everyone took a breath. Jag and Red are on the block, and both of them think that they are safe.

Yet, even though there isn’t anything that dramatic going on in the game right now, there are some subtle things being done behind the scenes.

So where should we start off here? Well, we should note that Cirie has been working quietly to turn some people against Felicia, who has been talking way too much as of late. She accidentally mentioned Cameron’s fake alliance in front of Jag and America, and she’s also to Matt and Red both conflicting information on this week’s vote that would cause them to not trust her anymore. So far, it is working! Tonight, Red and Bowie talked about not trusting Felicia, and about Red setting her up well in the event he does go this week.

(The only way in which Jag has a chance to stay this week, at least in our opinion, is if Red and Cameron mend fences and the Chillers come back together. That makes Red more of a threat.)

So, as we move forward into next week, Felicia is looming while Cameron is a main target and there’s a real objective to try and backdoor him. America and Blue could be easy pawns in the event that this plan is worked out.

The big takeaway from today in general

Cirie remains brilliant at this game, and what she’s so good at is constantly turning people against each other so that they don’t want to work with anyone other than her people. It’s why she wants Jag gone and why she’s stirred the pot about America. This is her way to ensure there is never a resistance movement or anyone going rogue. Because she’s such a smooth talker, everyone trusts her even when they shouldn’t.

Also, tonight feeds were down briefly for a Labor Day party, and everyone is getting set to celebrate Red’s birthday tomorrow. Happy birthday?

