Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 5 Veto Ceremony results

The Veto Ceremony transpired today within the Big Brother 25 house — did everything go according to plan?

Well, we should start off here by noting that in spite of a lot of the strategy-talk over the weekend (really from the moment that Cameron won the Veto), there was a pretty clear target from Saturday night onward. Once again, Jag was in danger. Was all of it his fault? Hardly. Because Jag figured out that Cirie told Jared information and lied about it, he was understandably suspicious of Cirie moving forward. Basically, he got paranoid because Jared slipped up and said something and from there, he spiraled trying to get answers on the unanimous vote. Because no one would really be honest with him, he lost his mind and couldn’t chill out. He hasn’t been able to control that.

So with all of this in mind, we can’t be shocked now that it is Jag versus Red, and as of right now, it is fair to expect that Jag is going to leave the game. As of this writing Jared is trying to convince Jag that he is going to be fine, and that the whole idea here is that they work together to get Cameron out next week. (Some of this is true — Jag just probably won’t be there.)

Before the Veto Ceremony…

Blue did make a last-minute push to no avail to get America on the block this week, but it didn’t work. Taking out Jag is the right move for Cirie, mostly because him actually leaving at this point makes it so that there is no way the other side can really band together. It wasn’t a mistake for her and Matt to save him last week, but things played out in a way that was hard to anticipate, especially Cameron winning the Veto.

