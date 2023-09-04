Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Jag volunteers as ‘pawn’ (day 34)

The Veto Ceremony is coming up in a matter of hours in the Big Brother 25 house — and with that, just how set in stone are things?

Well, let’s just say for starters that we know where things are going to be in the game entering the Veto Ceremony … and also how so much of it at this point is bad news for Jag. He was going to be the replacement nominee anyway but last night, in a meeting with the Seven Deadly Sins (which is barely an alliance), he volunteered to be a pawn after Blue suggested it. (Insert facepalm here.)

So why did Blue do this? Well, she and everyone else seems to know at this point that Jag is a sinking ship — he’s a nice guy who can’t keep info to himself and routinely just finds himself in hot water with the other players. He thinks that he will be okay versus Red but he won’t. There will be a lot of flip flopping in the game and we expect that, but it almost always goes back to the default target.

If there is one thing that could save Jag, it would be Red and Cameron making up after their falling out over the weekend, which came to be when Cameron started throwing him under the bus and spreading info about him around the house. If they suddenly fix things, then all of a sudden Red is a bigger threat since he and Cam become a duo again. If we were the country guys, we’d just continue to act like we don’t like each other for a couple of days, even if that isn’t the case.

What are you most expecting to see with the Veto Ceremony today on Big Brother 25?

