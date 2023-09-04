Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony plans (day 33)

The Veto Ceremony is happening tomorrow in the Big Brother 25 house but based on what we are hearing and seeing tonight, it does feel like the plan is more or less decided.

So what can you expect to see? Even though there have been a lot of discussions throughout the day, we’re not sure it is any different from what you’ve been expecting at this point…

Let’s hone in for a moment on the specifics. Late yesterday, it was decided that Jag was going to be the replacement nominee and based on conversations with Cirie, Felicia, Jared, and others, it has been largely cemented. Does Jag know about it yet? Not so much, and Jared is even still beating around the bush with some other people, including Blue. He is saying all these coded things to her to make her think that she can trust him implicitly, but he’s doing that to cover himself after the fact and make her feel special.

As for why Cirie / Jared have settled on Jag seemingly — despite conversations about America today — it has to do a lot with where he stands in the house. The idea is if he gets taken out this week, that means that Matt and Blue have nowhere to go but to Cirie and Jared. Meanwhile, it isolates Cory and America further, and they won’t want to work that much with Cameron and Red. Cirie is banking on pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes a little bit longer … and it is really smart.

Of course, with that being said, we don’t 100% think that every single person is just sitting around in the dark. Cory and America have a good idea of what’s going on, but they have been playing a little bit safe. This may be the time they need to consider changing it, before they run out of potential allies to even work with…

What are you expecting to see moving into the Big Brother 25 Veto Ceremony tomorrow?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

