Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Jag … blindsided again? (day 33)

Is there absolutely still some drama today within the Big Brother 25 house? You better believe it! However, at the same time we’ve also seen something else we did not expect: A relative amount of consistency when it comes to the plan for tomorrow.

Have their been discussions about America being a replacement nominee alongside Red today, following Cameron’s win yesterday in the Power of Veto? Sure, but they haven’t really gotten much of anywhere. Matt and Bowie both seem open to the idea, but Jared seems a little more steadfast in his idea to get Jag, for the second week in a row, voted out of the game.

The reasoning behind it this time remains quite simple: Cirie has noticed him start to plot against her, and that’s enough of a reason to get him out. Also, she’s banking on the idea that taking out Jag won’t alienate any future allies, as they were almost about to do it anyway. Sure, Cory tried to push back against it in a chat with Jared earlier, arguing that they were just doing Cameron’s dirty work. Since splitting up Cameron and Red was the focus going into the week, why deviate from that now? Well, the two aren’t as close anymore, and Cameron was really the one everyone wanted out in the first place.

Now, it feels like Jag is being set up to be blindsided again, though both Cory and America have talked about warning him in advance. He could have some numbers on his side versus Red, but probably not enough. The worst thing for Jag is that, per his latest conversation with Jared, he seems totally oblivious to the idea that he’s about to be put up — mostly because Jared is feeding him alternate information. He wants it to feel like he can get a lot of people on board the idea that he’s nominated so it will be more of a house decision to take him out.

In general, though, the theme of today is similar to what it’s been for some other days this season — everyone spinning their wheels and circling the same ideas over and over again before deciding to go for them. Unless there’s a huge surprise later, Jag is almost certainly going to be put up all over again.

