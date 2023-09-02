Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto aftermath; Felicia’s slip-up

We really didn’t think that this week in the Big Brother 25 house was going to be anywhere near as chaotic as it is and yet, here we are, trying to make sense of all of it!

If you missed it, earlier this afternoon Cameron won the Power of Veto and with that, he is absolutely going to take himself off the block. There is no real need for a debate there. Sure, Cirie debated whether Cameron would be convinced to leave himself up and take Red down (hey, it is his birthday coming up), but Felicia approached him with the idea and he dismissed it almost immediately. He’d have to be completely out of his mind to go for that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

With this in mind, talk has pivoted across the board to replacement nominees and there seem to be a few different candidates here between America, Bowie Jane, and Jag. Cirie’s tried to sell to the Blue / Jag side of things that Jared will likely put up Bowie and it’s still possible, but also a really safe move that we’re not sure Jared will do. His ego has been in overdrive about America most of the day, and he may go through with nominating her even if it alienates and angers Cory. (To think, Cory was already really mad at him earlier for saying that he’d nominate America if it looked like she was throwing the Veto.)

What is interesting is that as of this writing, Jared is completely dumping on Blue’s own allies (Jag and America) to Blue. She has so much leverage over Jared thanks to his secret; what if she ends up leveraging that to a certain degree?

Felicia’s mistake

Earlier this afternoon, she basically outed the Legend 25 alliance in front of Jag and America, which confirms further that they are on the outside of some things. We almost wish that at this point, America did start to call more people out. If nothing else, it’d be good entertainment. Meanwhile, and as much love as we have for Jag as a person, he spills way too much and is far too messy a player.

Related – Who won the Veto today in Big Brother 25?

Who do you think becomes the replacement nominee on Big Brother 25 this week?

Share in the comments! After you do just that, come back to get some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







