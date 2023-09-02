Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 5?

Are you curious to learn more about the week 5 Veto winner within the Big Brother 25 house today? Let’s just say we’re excited to get into it!

First and foremost, though, we should start by noting where things stood entering the competition. Jared won Head of Household and nominated Cameron and Red. Joining them in the competition were Matt, America, and Felicia.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

First things first, we should say that this competition was over way faster than we ever thought it was going to be — and beyond that, Cameron was the winner. All of sudden, isn’t it looking a little more questionable that Hisam was cut over him? Now, he gets a chance to stay, and there is a legitimate chance that Red ends up lasting through the week, as well.

Now, what Cirie hilariously wants to do is convince Cameron to not use the Veto on himself so that Red can be taken down and from there, Jag will be put up. It’s a way to blindside him by making him think that they are honoring his wishes as the original HoH after the Pressure Cooker. If Cameron goes along with this, he may be one of the dimmest houseguests ever. He may not be that likable, but it’s hard to imagine him falling for this.

The other possible scenarios, provided that Cameron does use the Veto on himself, are that America goes up and likely gets taken out, or we end up seeing Bowie Jane be a replacement nominee and from there, it becomes a little more chaotic. We know that Cirie often gets what she wants within the game, and she likes that Red is really loyal to her.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 25 right now, including the latest from the feeds

What did you think about the week 5 Veto results on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







