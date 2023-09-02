Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 5 Veto preview

The Power of Veto Competition is currently taking place within the Big Brother 25 house — so what can we say about it today?

If you missed it, earlier today the Veto players were chosen and Felicia, Matt, and America were chosen alongside Head of Household Jared and then Cameron and Red. This may be one of the more fascinating Vetoes we have all season, mostly because there are a handful of scenarios to play out here and this isn’t anywhere near as simple as what we’ve seen as of late.

If all things stay the same, Cameron remains the target and he will be taken out this week — but what are the odds that this happens? Well, we don’t think Matt has any reason to use it unless Cirie really pushes for it, and the same goes for Felicia. How hard are they going to push to win it? That remains to be determined.

For America, this is actually a strange position in that it’s one she almost has to win. Jared has already been threatening to Cory and others that if he feels like she throws it, he will put her on the block and try to get her out of the game. She’s in serious danger and while she may not realize the full expect, Cory dropped enough seeds earlier for her to at least realize that she needs that bit of extra safety for the time being.

If America tries and loses and/or Jared calms down, it’s possible Bowie Jane becomes the replacement nominee. Or, at least if Red gets taken off the block. If Cameron wins, we’re not sure how much anyone wants Red out of the game … even if Red doesn’t seem that excited to even be there at this point. He’s already said that if he wins, he’ll take Cameron off to fulfill what he claims is a promise.

So yes, this is all really messy. We should note that technically, Jared has a reason to get out America since she’s onto what Cirie and Izzy are doing and the power structure of the house. The main issue is the way that he is going about it; somehow, he seems to have developed the same case of HoH-itis that hit both Reilly and Hisam hard earlier in the game.

