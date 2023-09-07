In the closing minutes of Virgin River season 5 episode 10, let’s just say that the Netflix series gave us quite the cliffhanger to look forward to moving forward!

First and foremost, we should really note that in theory, we shouldn’t be all that surprised about this at all. After all, doesn’t it make sense that the producers want to get us excited for some big stuff down the road?

In the closing minutes of the aforementioned episode, we saw Mel and Jack putting up some Christmas decorations as Mel got a phone call and also some shocking news: A series of letters between her mother and a man in Virgin River. This signals that she may have been having a secret affair — and beyond this, that someone in town may be her father! Or, at least that is the case in theory. There is a lot that we still don’t know here but given how much of this show is about family, it does make some sense that this would want to be something that the writers explore over the upcoming holiday-themed episodes.

Also, it does make some sense to do this while Mel is at a point when she is thinking a lot about her family and her own future with Jack. Just think about the decision that they made to purchase the farm and set up their own future for themselves — and possibly even a wedding destination down the road.

We know that there was some heartbreak for Mel and Jack throughout the first ten episodes of the season, but we are happy that things tied up on a more hopeful note with them looking to the future — and also, with Mel having a big mystery to try and resolve.

