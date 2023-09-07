Gen V season 1 spoilers: Where it fits in The Boys timeline

As some of you out there may be aware, we are a few weeks removed now from seeing Gen V season 1 premiere on Prime Video! This is a great chance to dive into the world of The Boys, and even see a few cameos here and there around the fictional Godolkin University. After all, the most-recent trailer confirmed that both Victoria Neuman and Ashley Barrett will each be appearing over the course of the first season!

Now that we’ve specified that, let’s get to another question that we think a lot of people have at the moment: When does the spin-off exist within the timeline of the show flagship show? We’re sure that some out there made assumptions on this, but it is nice to have confirmation.

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s (rather excellent) account has gone ahead and made it clear that the first season of Gen V will, in fact, be set between seasons 3 and 4 of the OG series, which makes some sense given that season 3 wrapped up last summer and we’re waiting for what lies ahead:

If we’re clearin up the timeline, [Gen V] takes place between S3 and S4. So the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy’s head off to the sound of thunderous applause.

Helpful information? Well, we at least tend to think so! The larger question to wonder right now is simply tied to whether or not Gen V will work, mostly because it is really hard to nail the tone of a show like this that is trying to be both completely absurd but also grounded in at least some sort of realism for the characters. They have to make decisions that make sense for themselves, even if we can’t understand superpowers or anything else that comes along with the world of compound V.

What are you hoping to see across Gen V season 1, and does that include more The Boys cameos?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

