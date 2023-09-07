Is Lexa Doig leaving Virgin River, role of Paige for good?

Following the events of the Virgin River season 5 premiere, is Lexa Doig leaving the show? How worried should you be over that?

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s just start with what happened in the first episode: Paige left town. We can’t say that we’re honestly too surprised, as the character never seemed to be someone who was interested in staying around Virgin River forever. After Vince’s arrest, she makes the determination that a fresh start would be the best thing for her; with that, she and Christopher head out of the town, leaving Preacher in a pretty complicated position.

After all, remember that Preacher left Julia in order to be with Paige … and now this happens … we probably don’t have to tell you that this is a pretty awkward situation and yet, here we are. This is certainly the sort of thing that sets him up for a pretty different arc in season 5 than what we have seen so far.

Ultimately, we don’t want to sit here and say that Doig’s departure is somehow more stunning than what we often see on a lot of premieres. Remember for a moment here that it is fairly commonplace for actors to depart shows in premieres and finales, mostly because the stories themselves often reset as they kick off new eras. This could be the sort of thing that happens here and honestly, this is what we expected to some extent.

Did we necessarily expect it with Paige? No, but change is a pretty constant current within the world of Virgin River. Sometimes, the change can be subtle, but it still happens.

