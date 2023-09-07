Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Where do things now stand for it, SVU, and Organized Crime? Since we are now in a new month in September, we tend to think that the questions are all the more apparent.

After all, consider this for a moment: This is usually the month where new episodes air! Since we don’t have those this time around, we are suddenly in a situation where we are feeling the absence a little bit more and suffice it to say, it’s tricky. There are no new episodes for any of these shows, after all, anytime soon — it’s not just tonight.

The reason why it’s tricky, the answer to that is rather simple: We may be sad and miss the franchise, but the shows are all off the air for an important reason: To ensure all writers and actors eventually receive better pay and have opportunities for a more stable future. The WGA strike has now gone on for over four months, and in just a week we will be at the two month mark for the SAG-AFTRA strike. There have been negotiations with the writers and the streamers/studios; however, we have seen far fewer talks with the actors since the strikes begna. There needs to be an end to this at some point, but it is really a question of when that will be.

For now, let’s just say this: Our hope is that we are going to see these shows back in late January or February, though the former may be too optimistic. At this point, isn’t NBC worried about not even having a 10-13 episode season? They should be, since viewers rely on these shows for stability and often comfort. Without them, they may develop new routines. This is something they should think about, at least for the time being; NBC alone can’t end the strikes, but they can make a stance clear.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

