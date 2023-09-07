Is What We Do in the Shadows new tonight on FX, September 7?

Is What We Do in the Shadows new tonight on FX? Are we about to dive back into the world of our favorite vampires?

Following what we saw on the two-episode event on the network last week, it is probably a foregone conclusion to say that we’re excited for more. How in the world can we not be when there is room for so much exciting stuff!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to drop the hammer of bad news here and say that What We Do in the Shadows is off for the rest of the year, as last week marked the end of season 4. Were there some great moments in the finale? Sure, and honestly more closure than we anticipated. Guillermo is not going to die at Nandor’s hands and beyond just that, he has found a way to become a human once more.

Our hope now is that we do have a chance to see the next season premiere at some point in late summer / fall 2024, and one of the big questions with that relates to Guillermo’s humanity. If he does not want to become a vampire anymore, what does that mean when it comes to his Familiar status? Will he just become a full-time bodyguard and ignore everything else? We certainly could see him working more to embrace his life separate from his immortal friends, but at the same time still hanging out with them whenever possible. They are his family and while it is easy to immerse yourself in a group like this, he has figured it out! He’s certainly been more successful than The Guide…

What do you want to see on What We Do in the Shadows when we do have a chance to see season 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

