What We Do in the Shadows season 6: After Guillermo’s decision…

There are absolutely a lot of different things to wonder about as we get closer and closer to What We Do in the Shadows season 6 airing on FX, but let’s start things off with this: What is the world going to look like for Guillermo moving forward?

For a big chunk of the series, what we’d seen time and time again here is that this guy wanted nothing more than to be a vampire. It was one of the most important things in the world to him! Yet, in the finale he realized fully that it may not be what it was cracked up to be. He’d miss his family, but he also doesn’t like the idea of having to kill in order to survive.

So was this the right choice for the character as he moves forward? There is obviously a certain subjectivity to this, but it feels like this may very well be the case. Speaking on this subject further to Collider, here is some of what co-executive producer Yana Gorskaya had to say:

I think he did [the right thing for him]. I think the potential loss of his family was a much bigger problem than he had imagined it to be, and he slowly came to terms with it over the course of the season, which was really beautiful. The writers did such an incredible job threading that growth and the thing you think you want. I think that Guillermo as a character, were he ever to choose the vampire life, would have to square certain parts of himself that he hadn’t really squared, and I think that Nandor actually recognizes that in a beautiful way. It almost makes you wonder if that isn’t a big part of the reason why he hasn’t done it all these years.

So where will the story go from here?

Well, that is the big question we are left to think about right now, and we do think there are a lot of possible outcomes. However, we don’t think that Guillermo will leave his vampire friends behind. He may not want to be one, but they are still a huge part of his life.

What do you most want to see for Guillermo moving forward on What We Do in the Shadows season 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

