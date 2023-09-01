What We Do in the Shadows season 6: Co-EP on story ahead

Following the events of the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 finale, doesn’t it feel like a few things have to be different?

After all, let’s take a moment here to really catalogue what it is that we’ve seen here! Guillermo has realized that he does not want the carnage that comes along with being a vampire and due to that, he has completed a transformation back to human form. This, for now, is the foundation for whatever is going to be coming up next on the series — which, of course, we are excited for.

With that being said, are we still going to see this character be Nandor’s familiar? What will this relationship even look like? In answering this question, Here is some of what co-executive producer Yana Gorskaya had to say per TV Insider:

Well, you’ll find out when we get to Season 6, but I mean Paul Simms and the writers are so good at taking it where you maybe don’t expect it to go. And I think with these will-they-or-won’t-they type relationships, oftentimes you don’t actually want the thing you think you want and it may be more interesting to take it in other directions, but I’m not going to spoil any of that because that’s where we’re going.

In this same interview, Gorskaya notes that the writers “were able to do a fair number of scripts” for season 6 prior to the start of the WGA strike, but there is no desire to move into production without them. Of course, the SAG-AFTRA strike is also ongoing, so there is no way production can start anytime soon anyway. We just hope that all TV writers and actors are able to get a fair deal soon and with that, we can see so many of our favorite shows come back.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

