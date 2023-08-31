What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date hopes

Following the season 5 finale tonight on FX, what better time than the present to discuss a What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date?

The first order of business here really should be doing whatever we can to help put everyone’s minds at ease. After all, there is nothing significant to worry about here when it comes to the long-term future! You are going to have a chance to see a season 6 down the road, as it was ordered at the same time as season 5.

Now if there is any bad news to report at present, it is simply that you may be forced to wait a good while in order to see it. Remember that the WGA strike has been going on now for about four months, and that has to have slowed down the planning progress significantly. Even if things were ready to go there, the SAG-AFTRA strike is more than a month and a half in. Why can’t actors and writers just get paid what they deserve?

Anyway, our hope is that at the very least, there will be a chance to see What We Do in the Shadows back on the air in the fall of next year. These episodes are fairly short, and we do think this has to help to some degree.

Is this the final season coming up?

We hope not, but of course we’re going into this thinking of the show’s mortality — something that Nandor and company don’t have to worry about as much. Not every cable series gets to be anything close to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

