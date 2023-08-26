What We Do in the Shadows season 5 video: Laugh with the cast

As so many of you are aware at the moment, we are very much in the home stretch of What We Do in the Shadows season 5. There are only a couple of episodes remaining, and that is where we expect everything to hit the fan!

Are we about to see Guillermo tell Nandor the truth about him becoming a vampire? We don’t think that it will come as some surprise that it is near the top of our personal wishlist and honestly, it’s hard for it not to be. There are so many different stories that can be explored as a result of this, provided that one of them does not involve Guillermo being killed by his vampire master. (Remember that Gizmo has broken one of the most foundational rules that governs all vampires and Familiars … and it is going to leave a mark.)

Sure, there are a lot of dramatic moments ahead, whether it be in episode 9 or the finale. For the time being, though, let’s remind everyone that What We Do in the Shadows is still a comedy and with that, the fundamental goal has to still be working to make everyone laugh. With that, let’s just go ahead and present something more with the cast, shall we?

If you head over to the link here you can see stars Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Kristen Schaal, and Harvey Guillén sit down with Tumblr and answer a wide array of different questions about their characters, and about each other. Given how much Tumblr is a source of great Nandor / Guillermo content, doesn’t this feel like the perfect home for them? (This video was recorded in late June, well before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

Given that there is already a season 6 confirmed for the FX series, you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, just question more what lies ahead for some of the characters themselves; Nandor and Guillermo are just one fraction of the story.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

