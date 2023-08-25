What we Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 9: Last before finale

There are a few things we can say entering What we Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 9, but where should we start off here? Well, let’s just hope that everyone is prepared for an exciting home stretch of the season!

Also, are we finally going to be at the point where the secret is going to come out when it comes to Nandor? We honestly thought we would have learned about it before now and yet, here we are.

For those who have not heard as of yet, “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor” is the penultimate until the show goes on a long break — there’s at least a season 6 coming, so you have that to look forward to! Of course, there are a few things that we’d love to see transpire beforehand.

To get more details on episode, go ahead and see the synopsis below:

The housemates are invited for a weekend away at the home of a mysterious, illustrious vampire.

So what sort of reveal are we looking forward to here? Well, it feels like this has to be the time where the truth finally starts to come out, mostly because we want to see Nandor’s reaction to everything in the finale. It is worth noting here that he will probably be mad at Guillermo, but also really hurt that everyone else knew and didn’t tell him. Nobody likes to be the last to know, especially in a situation where it fundamentally means so much to you.

As for the rest of this story, we just want to know more about this vampire already…

