What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8: Baron returns!

We figured that What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 would be big, just based on how close we are to the finale. We also honestly thought that this is when Guillermo was finally going to be forced to reveal to Nandor that he is already a vampire — and that Derek turned him.

However, that didn’t quite happen. Instead, the secret that did come out is the one tied to Guillermo being responsible for what to the Baron early on in the series. Once the Baron learned about this as Laszlo’s roast, he wanted nothing more than revenge … and this is where a lot of the chaos began.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

Ultimately, Guillermo was able to get the Baron to leave — but not before nearly killing him again. This entire situation was absolutely a mess, but during the course of things Guillermo ended up telling the Baron that he was already a vampire — and also that Derek turned him. The idea of this helped to make Baron realize that whatever punishment Nandor gave him would be punishment enough … and also entertaining. Also, Baron finally came clean that he had already started to realize that there was more to life than just killing — and he also has some of Laszlo’s Guillermo experiments to bring back.

This entire episode was absurd and hilarious and yet, we’re in a spot where Nandor still doesn’t know the truth. To make matters worse, pretty much everyone else does, and you have to imagine that this will make things all the more heartbreaking when he finds out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on What We Do in the Shadows right now, including more on what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 8 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around here to get some other updates on the series.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







