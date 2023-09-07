Given where we are in MasterChef season 13 at the moment, a double elimination like the one we had tonight is going to hurt. Just think for a minute about the stakes! Everyone left at this point is a really good home cook, and the challenge that they had to take on here was no easy feat.

Let’s describe it this way: These contestants were put into a position where they were paired up in groups of two, and then separated by a wall after the fact. From there, they had to figure out a way to cook plates of food that either matched or at the very least, felt like they were very close to matching. This was a really tough challenge since in a way, you could theoretically be sent packing for a mistake your fellow contestant made. We would assume that for some people out there, that would understandably be a hard pill to swallow.

The moment that we saw Brynn and Kolby’s two dishes, let’s just say that we were pretty darn worried for the two of them. After all, the plates did look rather different, and that had to be considered a concern. That was before it was realized that Kolby’s salmon was severely undercooked, or that the sauce on both of the dishes just didn’t really work. Brynn was the last surviving cook from the northeast, and that means moving into the final six, one less region is represented.

It’s tough to see two people go like this, but to dive into the book of cliches, this is the time of the season where any one mistake can send someone home. From an entertainment standpoint, it was pretty clear what the elimination was going to be tonight, and there wasn’t a whole lot of drama in the end result.

