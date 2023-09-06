MasterChef season 13 episode 17, 18 preview: Last before finale

Next week on MasterChef season 13, you are going to see both episodes 17 and 18 — and with that, more of the road to the finale. On September 20, the conclusion to this season will air as a part of an epic two-hour event. Are you ready for that? You have to hope that the contestants are, given that what lies ahead here is going to challenge them in some ways that they haven’t quite been challenged before.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full MasterChef season 13 episode 17 and 18 synopses below:

With Gordon Ramsay’s reputation on the line, the top six chefs face the ultimate challenge of taking over the world’s largest Hell’s Kitchen restaurant. Then, the remaining five home cooks take on two rounds of challenges that determine who will move on to the Finals in the all-new “Restaurant Takeover – Hell’s Kitchen/Semi-Finals: Pasta & Keeping Up With Gordon” two-hour episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, September 13 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1317/1318) (TV-14 L)

Let’s be honest for a moment here — there is no chance that Gordon’s reputation is on the line here. Worst-case scenario? The place gets some bad reviews for a day. Still, we’re sure that the episode will make everything as dramatic as humanly possible leading up to it.

What we can at least say right now is that these are clearly some of the most difficult challenges that we have seen the contestants take on this season, and we absolutely have sympathy for anyone who is trying to keep up with Gordon in the kitchen. Even if you’ve been a part of the entirety of the season, that doesn’t make anything easy when it comes to a task of this nature.

