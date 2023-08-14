MasterChef season 14 renewal confirmed over at Fox

If you want to get some more news now when it comes to the future of MasterChef, know that a season 14 is official!

Late last week, the folks over at Fox did officially confirm that we are going to be seeing the cooking competition back for more episodes. Not only that, but you are going to see Gordon Ramsay return as the host / judge alongside fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich.

Are we shocked that the cooking competition is coming back? Hardly. While it may not be the same strong performer in the summer that we’ve seen in the past, it does have a pretty loyal audience. Not only that, but we do tend to think that it is a low-cost programming option that they can air a ton of episodes of without a problem.

Now, the question that we’re left to wonder is what sort of twist the producers are going to bringing to the table moving forward. This summer, you’ve got the “United Tastes of America” center stage with regional representation. Next season, we could see contestants divided up in some other form.

Does the show need to change anything?

Someday, we hope that there’s a chance that we move away from these team challenges that requires the show to venture out to some weird location where they have to feed a random group of people. It is too much of the same thing time and time again and we do think that at some point, it would benefit this show to mix things up a little bit more than they have so far.

Ultimately, we tend to think that we’re going to hear something more about season 14 in the spring of next year. There is no real reason to think we will be getting a lot more information before then.

What do you most want to see moving into MasterChef season 14 over at Fox?

