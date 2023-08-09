MasterChef season 13 episode 10 spoilers: Off to Dodger Stadium?

Are you prepared to dive into MasterChef season 13 episode 10 in one week? Well, there is another big team challenge ahead!

This time around, what could be really fun for the contestants is rather simple: Getting a chance to compete at Dodger Stadium. Isn’t this one of those super-cool, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities? Okay, it may not be as exciting for the people who dislike the Dodgers, if there are any within the cast. Yet, this is still a chance to test themselves in an unusual environment while also taking on some of the most difficult customers out there: Kids. We don’t think that we have to tell you that if there was ever a group who was going to be painfully honest at all times, this is them. We’ve seen that, time and time again, on shows like this.

For a few more details, check out the MasterChef season 13 episode 10 synopsis below:

The chefs split into two teams to prepare a lunch for over 100 kids at Dodger Stadium, and the chef with immunity gets to choose one member from each team who must swap sides and work with the other regions in the all-new “Dodgers Stadium Field Challenge” episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, August 16 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1310) (TV-14 L)

The region-swapping part of this absolutely does add another layer to the excitement here, mostly because you are throwing contestants out of their element where they will have to develop perhaps even better communication skills. We’ll see if they can pull that off…

There is also one other thing that we should point out here, and it’s rather simple: This is the final episode before MasterChef moves into two-hour blocks for the rest of the season. That’s probably great news for those of you who love a lot of culinary competition! Also, it really just makes sense when you think about how many people are actually left at this point.

