Call the Midwife season 13 filming: Star talks the story so far

For those of you who are excited to see Call the Midwife season 13 over on BBC One, we can at least offer a progress report! Filming is moving right along and at this point, it seems like the cast and crew are a significantly chunk of the way through.

Before we do go any further here, let’s look at another frequently-asked question — how is this show impacted by some of the labor strikes we’ve spoken so much about here in America? The simple answer is that it’s not. Because Call the Midwife is a British show produced across the pond, they have their own unions and filming has gone on unabated. As a matter of fact, here is what Jenny Agutter had to say on the subject of production to Hello! Magazine:

“There’s a lot of babies that have been born and we’re coping with it … We’re halfway through the year now and we’re in 1969, so it’s interesting times.”

We have a feeling that for the cast and crew of Call the Midwife, a big part of what makes doing the show fun is the community aspect of it. Just think about it like this: These people have been a part of one another’s lives, in some cases, for well over a decade. They know each other backwards and forwards and by virtue of that, there’s such a comfort here for cast, crew, and viewers alike.

So when are you going to see any new episodes?

Let’s just say that, unfortunately, you are going to need to exercise a little bit of patience here. As per usual, things will start off with a Christmas Special later this year. Meanwhile, the rest of the season proper is going to arrive when we get around to 2024.

