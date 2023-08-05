Call the Midwife season 13 premiere date: Hopes for August

Are we going to learn something more about a Call the Midwife season 13 premiere date over the course of August? Is that too much to ask for, or are we right to want something more about this subject now?

We should just go ahead and start off this piece with a reminder that the beloved British drama is not poised to be going anywhere in the near future, and there is a lot to celebrate with that in mind. However, that does not mean that there is going to be a chance to see anything more of the series in the near future. The powers-that-be at BBC One and PBS are going to make you wait for at least four more months to see what lies ahead here!

Ultimately, it would be foolish to assume that there is going to be a formal premiere-date announcement coming this month. Typically, we don’t get something like that until close to the Christmas Day special. The only news we anticipate this month will be a tease or two pertaining to that, likely shared by the series itself over on social media.

For those who are curious, Call the Midwife, as a British production, does not fall under the same union rules as here in the United States. With that, we don’t anticipate there being any significant break when it comes to production at the moment.

Our realistic expectations

Beyond the Christmas Special, our feeling is that we are going to be seeing the arrival of season 13 at some point over the course of January in the UK. Meanwhile, it will probably be a little bit later (think spring) in America. This is the pattern we have seen the past several years, and it is rather hard to imagine that changing.

