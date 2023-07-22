Call the Midwife season 13 spoilers: A surprise return!

If you do love Call the Midwife very much, then you may be aware already that season 13 is very much in the works! While there may not be a specific premiere date beyond the upcoming Christmas Special, there are a lot of big things that are coming. Some will be topical stories that span episodes, and others will be smaller, but still meaningful.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and share something more when it comes to a cameo that lies ahead? Speaking in a new post on Facebook had to say about the return of a character in Robert Dellow who we saw at the end of season 10:

Nate [Court] was one our most memorable new babies when he played Robert Dellow in the deeply moving finale episode to Series 10. The Dellow family were struggling to adjust to Robert being diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome – but Reggie’s love for Robert helped ease their fears xxx

Nate is a much-loved member of our Call the Midwife family, so we were just thrilled when he was able to return for a brief cameo appearance in Series 13 as a toddler! But the best moment of all was when he and our own Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie, met up again – as these lovely pictures show!

We won’t tell you how or why Nate was there – no spoilers! – but we can’t wait to show you the end results

Daniel Laurie is one of the most beloved actors on the entire show, so we are thrilled to see that he’ll have some sort of fun story here! The Reggie character does feel representative in a good way of what the entire show is above — embracing love and overcoming obstacles. He is what so many of us should really aspire to be a lot of the time.

(Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

