Call the Midwife season 13 spoilers: Meet two new midwives!

As you prepare for Call the Midwife season 13 to arrive on BBC One and PBS, why not go ahead and share some big news? After all, it looks as though we could be getting a couple of brand-new faces within the world of Nonnatus House!

(In other words, the image above is not going to be entirely accurate for the ensemble to come.)

In a post on Facebook recently, the show confirmed this news, giving us some insight as to who these new midwives are and also who the performers are playing them:

Filming is now well underway for the thirteenth season of Call the Midwife, with all of our much-loved cast returning to the East End of 1969.

But today we can reveal that there are going to be some new faces gracing the streets of Poplar! Nonnatus House embarks on its new pupil midwife-training scheme – which introduces us to young trainee midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford…

Joyce Highland hails from Trinidad, and aims to become Matron of a British hospital. Hardworking, intelligent and deeply kind, she has a traumatic past that she cannot conceal forever…

Rosalind Clifford is young, warm, passionate and funny. She may seem naive at times, but has an inner steeliness that will lead her to make some life-changing decisions.

Renee Bailey joins the series as Joyce, and Natalie Quarry plays Rosalind.

We know that this is a pretty big amount of change coming into this world, but this is also where we remind you that change within Call the Midwife is pretty darn natural at this point. We have seen a lot of characters come and go, and it is a reminder that Nonnatus is really the star here more than any other. It is about a community who are doing their best to help others … and also occasionally make you cry.

Remember now that new episodes of the series are going to be back in early next year — at least in their proper form. There is going to be an annual Christmas Special that comes before that! Just from reading what we shared above, you can probably surmise that there are some awesome things on the way!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now, including more on the Christmas Special

What are you most excited to see when it comes to these new additions on Call the Midwife season 13?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







