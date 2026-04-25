NCIS season 23 episode 18 sneak peek: About last night…

NCIS season 23 episode 18 is going to be coming onto CBS this Tuesday, and let’s just say there is something pretty unique about it from the get-go. After all, not every character has been clued in as of yet to what happened over the course of episode 17, whether it be the theft of Edna, Sam Hanna turning up, or a lot of other antics. There is some catching up that needs to be done, but at the same time, also a mission that needs to be completed.

With all of this in mind, go ahead and prepare for the start of this episode to be a crash course for the likes of Knight and Torres.

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If you head over to the official NCIS YouTube page now, you can see a sneak preview in which characters are updated on everything that happened in episode 17, and the shocked looks on their faces say quite a bit. We also do think that this had to be a fun story for the series to tell, mostly because there aren’t many opportunities to have a case where multiple people are left in the dark. It creates a little more chaos, but we’re also glad that LL Cool J is sticking around in episode 18 to see things through.

Not only do we anticipate a certain amount of closure in here on the Edna storyline, we also tend to think there could be a little more intel on the upcoming New York spin-off that will feature Sam front and center. While so many of us were shocked by the big reveal of it earlier this month, this is actually something that has been worked on behind the scenes for a good while.

Related – Be sure to learn more entering another upcoming NCIS episode right now

What are you most eager to see heading into NCIS season 23 episode 18 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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