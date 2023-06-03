Call the Midwife season 13 filming: Christmas Special incoming!

In case it was not clear already, Call the Midwife season 13 is absolutely coming to both BBC One and also PBS in the future. There is a lot still to look forward to! We recognize that there is a long wait ahead but at the same time, know this: Production is already underway!

As some of you may be familiar with already, the first episode that films for a given season is always the Christmas Special, and that can be a little bit unusual given that work is being done in the middle of late spring. This means a lot of fake snow, and then also actors doing their best to channel the holiday spirit.

In a new post on Facebook, the show’s official account confirmed, once more, that they are doing the same thing this year. Just take a look at their official message on the subject:

It’s something of a tradition for us to be filming our new Christmas Special in unseasonably warm weather – and this year is no different!

We don’t think it will come as much of a surprise that this special is going to be emotional, heartfelt, and a whole lot more — basically, everything that you’ve come to love over time. The idea of course is for the special to premiere on Christmas Day both in the United States and in the UK. Meanwhile, we anticipate that the new season itself is going to be kicking off when we get around to January in Britain — and probably a little later on next year in America.

Given that Call the Midwife has already been renewed through season 15, you don’t have to worry about that! Instead, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy what’s being brought to the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

