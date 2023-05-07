Call the Midwife season 13 premiere date hopes at PBS

Following tonight’s big season 12 finale, what more can be said when it comes to a Call the Midwife season 13 at PBS?

There are, of course, a handful of things to get through here, starting with the news that this show is 100% going to be back. Heck, the show’s actually been renewed already through season 15! This means that we know there’s a lot more of the story coming and as a result of that, you don’t have to worry that much about anything moving forward.

Now, the unfortunate truth is that you’ll be waiting a good while to see anything more. The series is not slated to return until Christmas Day, which is when (of course) you are going to see the arrival of the annual special both on PBS and BBC One in the UK.

As for season 13 proper, things are at least a tad more complicated. Based on what we have seen in the past, you can expect that the new season is going to be on in Great Britain come January. However, it will likely not be back in America until late winter or early spring.

So what about the story?

Well, you’ve probably seen enough of this show over the years to realize a little bit in terms of what’s coming up here. The setting is shifting slightly forward, but there are not going to be any huge, sweeping changes. This is a show more about slow evolution as everyone at Nonnatus House prepares more and more for the future. We do tend to think that we will see new mothers in need, but also celebrations and a few new faces in Poplar. This show has a familiar rhythm and honestly, that escapism is one of many reasons why people love it so much.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

