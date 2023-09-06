Virgin River season 5 premiere spoilers: See a new cast tease!

Can you believe that the Virgin River season 5 premiere is poised to arrive on Netflix in just a matter of hours? We have been waiting a long time to see the show back on the air and now, the drama and romance is just about here.

So while you wait to see Mel and Jack again, why not see a new video featuring Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge? If you head over to ET Canada, you can see the two talking about the show and what lies ahead courtesy of these stars. This video was actually recorded many months ago, back when season 5 was in production and also long before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Given the promotional restrictions that come as a result of the strike, most of the key players for the upcoming season have been unable to go out there and discuss openly what lies ahead. Hopefully a fair deal is reached for the actors soon but for the time being, it is going to be reliant on a lot of us in order to get the word out about this upcoming batch of episodes. We know that on paper, Mel and Jack are going to be moving into a much happier point in their lives — but whether or not they are really able to enjoy their bliss remains to be seen. Just think of the obstacles that could be thrown in front of them at just about any moment here!

Now, at least we have some sort of solace no matter what that there is going to be a season 6 of Virgin River, so this at least takes this part of our anxiety and diminishes it greatly. Instead of being concerned about that entering the next batch of episodes, we can just be worried instead about what is going to happen with a lot of these characters.

