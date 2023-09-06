FBoy Island season 3 premiere date changed at The CW

For everyone out there looking to see the FBoy Island season 3 premiere at The CW, let’s just say you will be waiting for a little while longer. Luckily, it is only a matter of days.

Today, the network confirmed that the Nikki Glaser hosted dating show — and something they are considering to be one of the crown jewels of their fall lineup — is now set to be airing starting on Monday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern with a two-hour premiere. Beyond just that, it is going to be airing on Mondays for the bulk of the season.

So what is going on here? It is easy to speculate that the switch has a lot to do with ABC’s Bachelor Nation programming, which consists of The Golden Bachelor alongside Bachelor in Paradise. It is important to note that back when FBoy Island was announced to air on Thursdays, the assumption then that the other dating shows would be on Mondays and Tuesdays. That has changed and with that, The CW has their own show on the move. There is another bit of connectivity with these franchises when you consider that FBoy Island is executive-produced by Elan Gale, formerly of The Bachelor. Meanwhile, one of the leads for season 3 is former Bachelorette Katie Thurston. It goes without saying that there is a little bit of a shared audience here.

As for how FBoy Island season 3 is going to fare at The CW following two seasons at what was then called HBO Max, that remains to be seen — there will likely be at least a few changes that have to be made due to network TV restrictions, but we will see if it has that big of an impact on the show. In the end, the most important thing is that the series remains occasionally romantic but also absurd.

