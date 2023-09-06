The Afterparty season 3: Is there any potential story out there?

Following this week’s The Afterparty season 2 finale, it is fair to wonder the following: What other story is there to tell? Then again, there is probably a chance that you also asked this after season 1! This show has done a good job of making these mysteries self-contained entities where if this finale is it, you can be reasonably happy. Zoe and Aniq are married, Danner is (oddly) now with Jaleel White, and also making a movie based on what happened to Xavier.

So is there a reasonable story for season 3, or a reason why she and Aniq would ever need to work together again? Well, let’s just say that there is one thought that comes to mind, but it comes mostly out of mere speculation.

Think about it likely this: If you want to do the same premise largely as the first two seasons, then you need to come up with some other way for Aniq and Danner to be at the same event surrounded by suspects. What if it is the premiere of her movie and someone dies at the afterparty? He would be there, as would Zoe, and there’s even a chance a familiar face or two from other seasons could turn up. Then, you would have perhaps a few other actors and studio bigwigs. It could be a fun exploration of fame, but you also did have that somewhat with Xavier in season 1.

Then, there is also another concern that we are sure the creative team is thinking about: Is there too much of a similarity between this and Only Murders in the Building season 3? We wonder, though we also recognize that theater and movies are hardly the same thing.

We absolutely love The Afterparty and would love to see more, but don’t worry about that! One thing we would say, though, is that the show can feel more comfortable in its cast and doesn’t always have to rely on swapping around genres every episode for the sake of showing perspectives.

