America’s Got Talent: Summer Rios performs ‘Control’

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent featured the return of Summer Rios to the show — did her cover of “Control” deliver in the end?

One of the things that we will give Summer — the pizza-making social-media star who delivered a fantastic audition — credit for here is taking on a song that is super-current, but also not altogether obvious. There’s no denying that there is a really fantastic singer who brings a lot to the table. However, as much as we admire her unique choice of song, we’re not sure that the judges were altogether in on it. Doing a slow ballad can be hard on this show sometimes, especially if it feels like it takes some time to get going.

Simon Cowell’s criticism for this was a little interesting — he felt like she was a little “over-produced.” Is he right? Well, we do think that there could’ve been something interesting about her going out there with a smaller backing track or maybe a live band. This was a good vocal, but was it really a moment? That’s such a cliche phrase, but we certainly think that it is something we have to think about.

Now, we will say this: Summer got a TON of applause from the audience, and also a standing ovation from Heidi Klum. She brought a lot to the table that she can be happy with in the end here!

Our prediction at the moment

Do we think that Summer is going to advance to the next round? Probably not, but that’s because 1) Summer was placed early in the show, 2) she got criticism from Simon and 3) only two acts are moving on. With that being said, we do still feel pretty darn confident that she is going to have a great career after this and she already has a sizable audience.

