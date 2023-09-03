America’s Got Talent live show #3 lineup: Putri Ariani, Trigg Watson

Tuesday night’s new America’s Got Talent episode is right around the corner — so who are we going to be seeing hit that stage?

Well, just like you would imagine, there are a lot of different acts that are featured in live show #3, and we’re talking about everyone from singers, to dancers to some who really represent “variety” in a way no other ones do.

So, without further ado, why not discuss some of the acts who are taking part here?

Barry Brewer Jr. – This audition was SO far ago but luckily, he is pretty darn entertaining. We’re talking here about a unique comedian who also incorporates some music.

Herwan Legaillard – This is the sort of sword-swallowing act you almost always get on the live shows. To us, there is no question that Herwan is talented. These acts just never get any votes.

Justin Jackson – Is he the coolest tap-dancer in the world? Just judging from one performance alone, it is easy to say that.

MOS – They are a Japanese brass band that had a lot of energy — and we would say that their audition was really fun!

Mzansi Youth Choir – They got a Golden Buzzer back at the very start of this season, and we do think they have a chance to move on … but it is going to depend heavily on the song.

Philip Bowen – An outstanding violinist who gave us a pleasant surprise back when he first tried out.

Phil Wright & Parent Jam – Do we think that they’ve got a great chance of moving forward? Probably not, but we do think that the appeal of this family dance at, for at least the time being, is obvious.

Putri Ariani – Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act. She is a brilliant singer, but we’ve already seen this season that singers are not always guaranteed to advance.

Summer Rios – Remember her story? She worked at a pizza place and she has a voice that could lead to her selling millions of records.

Trigg Watson – A unique magician who uses multimedia a lot in his performances. We do think that he’s got a particularly good chance of moving forward; we’ll just have to see what he does here.

Warrior Squad – They are part dance, part acrobatic, and largely incredible. We know that they have potential to make it to the finale.

