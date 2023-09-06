America’s Got Talent: Putri Ariani sings cover of U2 classic

Entering tonight’s new America’s Got Talent episode, our hopes were unbelievably high for Putri Ariani. After all, she got the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, and that is usually a pretty good endorsement for success. If nothing else, it certainly can be even after the show is over.

So what did Putri bring to the table tonight as a follow-up to her audition? It’s no surprise that she went with a slower song, and one that allowed her to show off her enormous voice. The song choice here was the iconic U2 hit “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and she did such a unique arrangement to it! Honestly, it took a minute or two for us to recognize the song — but in a good way. It felt like something that was truly her own and that was special.

In the end, of course how well Putri does will depend entirely on how America receives her, and we recognize already that this can be a really tough thing to predict. There were some really talented people tonight! Of course, at the end of the day the biggest thing that Putri has going for her, beyond of course her talent, is the fact that she performed at the end of the show. This is the spot in the lineup that just about everyone wants.

Here is what we will say with a certain measure of confidence for now: We are pretty confident that Putri will be one of the two acts, even with everything we said in the prior paragraph. Everything that she did tonight was smart, from the choice of arrangement to also just choosing something that has not been covered a ton over the years.

